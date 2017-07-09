Home Boxing Ekundayo suffers 1st career defeat after losing to Corcoran
Ekundayo suffers 1st career defeat after losing to Corcoran

Image result for Ekundayo suffers 1st career defeat after losing to CorcoranBritish boxer, Gary Corcoran defeated Nigeria’s Larry Ekundayo in split decision to clinch the vacant WBO Inter-Continental welterweight strap at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

The 3 judges scored the closely-fought bout 115-113, 114-113, 113-114 in Corcoran’s favour.

The win was Corcoran’s 17th in 18 bouts while the defeat was the first for Ekundayo in 13 fights.

Corcoran started the bout on the front foot with quick pace jabs in the opening round and restricting Ekundayo slightly to the ropes.

Ekundayo almost knocked out Corcoran in the 10th round after he landed two left hooks but in the final round Corcoran was judged the split winner in the fight.

 

 

