Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has said nobody will be allowed to stifle freedom of expression in the state.

In a message to the Kaduna State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the governor condemned the mob action by hoodlums at the premises of the NUJ on Sunday.

El-Rufai expressed sympathy with The NUJ and the persons that were harassed by the hoodlums. He directed that the security agencies should investigate and take necessary action against the hoodlums. The Governor also directed security agencies to beef up security at the NUJ secretariat to protect journalists doing their duty.

A statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to the Governor said that “the media must not be hindered from carrying out their constitutional and professional obligations. The government of Kaduna State upholds the principles of free speech and respects the freedom of expression.

“Politics should not be a desperate game. And desperation should not be visited on journalists or any citizen.”

Aruwan added that the government of Kaduna State will not tolerate any attempt to muzzle the press and innocent citizens from exercising their constitutional rights.