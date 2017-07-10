Home News El-Rufai fires back, says AKIDA group running an agenda
Image result for El-Rufai and Shehu SaniKaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to the vote of no confidence passed on his administration by theShehu Sani AKIDA group of the APC, saying the group is only running an agenda.

Speaking through his media aide, El-Rufai says he won’t follow them to the gutter. He insists it’s an ego and economic crisis brewed by a greedy few who are scheming for their pockets.

The AKIDA group according to the Kaduna governor are out to set the state on fire, and bring him down.

But he says the covetous few who want to dictate things the tone of things would never succeed.

 

