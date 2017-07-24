Home News Electricity : Gov. Ambode says 300MW power generation still on course
Electricity : Gov. Ambode says 300MW power generation still on course
Power-Facility-TVCNewsLagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode said on Monday his administration has already embarked on reform aimed at generating 3000 MegaWatts of power within the next few years.

He added that the initiative will help scale up the State’s economy.

The Governor disclosed this at the 7th Annual Public Lecture of the Lagos State Public Service Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

He said the power sector is strategic in reducing the cost of doing business and improving the living condition of Lagosians.

The ICAN President, Isma’ila Zakari who was represented described Lagos State as a typical example of sustainable development in Nigeria.

