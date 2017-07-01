Home News Emir of Gusau assures Igbo of safety, protection
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Emir of Gusau assures Igbo of safety, protection

0
0
Gusau Emir-Igbo-TVC
now viewing

Emir of Gusau assures Igbo of safety, protection

now playing

Lagos LG poll: Apapa APC leaders, youths call for party intervention

now playing

Professionals speak on need to raise knowledge based leaders

now playing

Ondo speaker preaches unity among Nigerians

now playing

Taraba Communal Crisis: FG moves to ease victims pain

now playing

Everton confirm Henry Onyekuru's deal

Image result for IgbosIgbo community residing in Gusau Emirate Council of Zamfara state has been assured of their full safety and protections.

Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello disclosed this when leaders of Igbo and other traditional leaders from indigineous people of Nigeria paid him Sallah homage in Gusau.

He says the Emirate will do any thing humanly possible to protects them and their properties.

The leaders of Igbo community residing in Gusau assured of continued being loyal to the constitute authorities and will assist in enlightening their brothers and sister from southern part of the country.

 

Related Posts

Lagos LG poll: Apapa APC leaders, youths call for party intervention

TVCN 0

Professionals speak on need to raise knowledge based leaders

TVCN 0

Ondo speaker preaches unity among Nigerians

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
News

Lagos LG poll: Apapa APC leaders, youths call for party intervention

0
Close