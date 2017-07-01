Emir of Gusau assures Igbo of safety, protection

Igbo community residing in Gusau Emirate Council of Zamfara state has been assured of their full safety and protections.

Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello disclosed this when leaders of Igbo and other traditional leaders from indigineous people of Nigeria paid him Sallah homage in Gusau.

He says the Emirate will do any thing humanly possible to protects them and their properties.

The leaders of Igbo community residing in Gusau assured of continued being loyal to the constitute authorities and will assist in enlightening their brothers and sister from southern part of the country.