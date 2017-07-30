Home Football Emirates Cup: Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud score as Arsenal thrash Benfica
Image result for Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud score as Arsenal thrash BenficaArsenal secured a winning start to the 2017 Emirates Cup on Saturday, beating Benfica 5-2 in front of a home crowd in north London.

The two teams served up an entertaining first half filled with horrendous defending and subsequent goals.

Franco Cervi grabbed the first before a quick double from Theo Walcott, and Eduardo Salvio put the 2-2 half-time score on the board.

A Lisandro Lopez own-goal made it 3-2 early in the second half, and Giroud all but secured the win shortly after. Alex Iwobi made it 5-2, completing a wonderful afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

In the first Emirates Cup game played earlier Sevilla defeated RB Leipzig 1-0 thanks to a Wissam Ben Yedder goal.

