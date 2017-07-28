Home Business Equities market moves closer to 3-year high
Equities market moves closer to 3-year high
Business
0

Equities market moves closer to 3-year high

0
0
now viewing

Equities market moves closer to 3-year high

9Mobile-Etisalat-TVCNews
now playing

Telecoms market : New investors emerge for 9Mobile

senate -RECs-TVC
now playing

Petroleum Producing Host Community bill passes 2nd reading

Abdulaziz-Yari-and-Muhammadu-Buhari-tvcnews
now playing

Stop peddling rumours on Buhari's health - Yari cautions Nigerians

Ibe-Kachikwu-tvcnews
now playing

Boko Haram ambush : NNPC suspends oil search in Lake Chad Basin

osinbajo-service-chiefs-tvcnews
now playing

Boko Haram : Osinbajo orders service chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri

Image result for nigerian equities marketThe Nigerian equities market moved closer to a three-year high after the Nigerian Stock Exchange hit 36,740.77, while market capitalisation closed higher at N12.662 trillion.

This is a 32-month high..

The growth followed 15 days of consecutive rally prompted by stability in foreign exchange market that has led to increase in the level of foreign portfolio investments, release of improved half year corporate results and relative increase in number of domestic investors.

Year to date, the market has recorded a growth of 36.7 per cent.

The market has remained uptick since July 6, leading to a gain of N1.53 trillion in market capitalisation.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
9Mobile-Etisalat-TVCNews

Telecoms market : New investors emerge for 9Mobile

TVCN 0
senate -RECs-TVC

Petroleum Producing Host Community bill passes 2nd reading

TVCN 0
nigerian_stock_exchange-tvcnews

NSE demutualisation : Nigerians won’t be shortchanged – Senate

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close