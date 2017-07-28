The Nigerian equities market moved closer to a three-year high after the Nigerian Stock Exchange hit 36,740.77, while market capitalisation closed higher at N12.662 trillion.

This is a 32-month high..

The growth followed 15 days of consecutive rally prompted by stability in foreign exchange market that has led to increase in the level of foreign portfolio investments, release of improved half year corporate results and relative increase in number of domestic investors.

Year to date, the market has recorded a growth of 36.7 per cent.

The market has remained uptick since July 6, leading to a gain of N1.53 trillion in market capitalisation.