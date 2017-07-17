Home Business Eskom refutes being in financial crisis
Eskom refutes being in financial crisis
Business
0

Eskom refutes being in financial crisis

0
0
Eskom -Electricity-TVC
now viewing

Eskom refutes being in financial crisis

Egypt's Nile Clash-TVC
now playing

One killed, 50 injured in clashes on Egypt's Nile Islands

TOTAL-Akwa Ibom-TVC
now playing

Total denies N25bn debt to Akwa Ibom

Inflation - TVC-CBN
now playing

Headline Inflation drops marginally to 16.1% in June

Cameroonian military - TVC
now playing

More than 30 missing after Cameroonian military boat sinks

Kolade David Alabi-APC-
now playing

Lagos LG poll: APC Candidate uses football to solicit votes

Image result for ESKOM refutes being in financial crisisSouth Africa’s electricity company, Eskom, has denied reports that its finances were in a terrible crisis.

The state-own energy firm issued a public statement on Sunday refuting insinuations that it was broke.

Some members of civil society groups in South Africa have been critical of ESKOM and its Board. And the company said its recently audited accounts for 2015 and 2016 would be thrown to the public on Wednesday.

Eskom affirmed that it had enough funds to execute projects and plans even with the backing of state guarantees.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
TOTAL-Akwa Ibom-TVC

Total denies N25bn debt to Akwa Ibom

TVCN 0
Inflation - TVC-CBN

Headline Inflation drops marginally to 16.1% in June

TVCN 0
Oando-Plc-TVC

Securities Commission queries Oando Plc over financials

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close