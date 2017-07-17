South Africa’s electricity company, Eskom, has denied reports that its finances were in a terrible crisis.

The state-own energy firm issued a public statement on Sunday refuting insinuations that it was broke.

Some members of civil society groups in South Africa have been critical of ESKOM and its Board. And the company said its recently audited accounts for 2015 and 2016 would be thrown to the public on Wednesday.

Eskom affirmed that it had enough funds to execute projects and plans even with the backing of state guarantees.