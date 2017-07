Nigeria’s fourth largest mobile company, Etisalat now has a new board. The firm announced the new management in a statement by its spokesperson after its former chairman Hakeem Bello-Osagie resigned last week due to its debt crisis.

Joseph Nnanna now takes charge of the company as the chairman with Oluseyi Bickersteth, Ken Igbokwe, Boye Olusanya and Funke Ighodaro as board members