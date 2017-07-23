EU competition tribunal drops $18bn suit against Mastercard

The EU Competition Appeals Tribunal has disallowed legal action against Mastercard which was brought by a group of customers.

A group of users of credit and debit cards issued by Mastercard had instituted $18 billion case against the company alleging over charges.

The case related to card charges by Mastercard between 1992 and 2008.

The EU competition appeals Tribunal said the suit could not be sustained as it came by class action, noting that no individual would benefit from compensation.