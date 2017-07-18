Home Business EU to support ECOWAS countries with $600m loan
EU to support ECOWAS countries with $600m loan
EU to support ECOWAS countries with $600m loan

EU to support ECOWAS countries with $600m loan

Image result for ECOWASThe European Union has proposed about $600 million loan to Nigeria and other ECOWAS countries to promote renewable energy.

At a workshop on policy and regulation for clean energy mini-grids in ECOWAS region Head of Cooperation, EU delegation to Nigeria, Kurt Cornelis says there is need to tackle energy deficit in the region.

On his part, Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Works and Housing,Babatunde Fashola, renewed his ministry’s efforts to improve power supply in the country.

 

