Everton confirm Henry Onyekuru’s deal

Everton have confirmed the arrival of Henry Onyekuru from Belgian club Eupen for an undisclosed fee with the Nigeria striker immediately being sent out on loan to Anderlecht for the 2017-18 season.

Onyekuru has signed a 5-year contract until the end of June 2022.

The 20-year-old was the joint-leading scorer in the Belgian Super League last season with 22 goals in 38 games and was linked with a number of top clubs in Europe, including Arsenal.

Onyekuru underwent a medical at Everton’s Finch Farm training base on Monday and agreed personal terms, before the player himself confirmed the deal.

He becomes Everton’s 3rd summer signing, following the arrivals of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and midfielder Davy Klaassen from Sunderland and Ajax.