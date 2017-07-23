Security experts have advocated for effective community policing to curtail rising cases of kidnapping and other crimes in the country.

This was the outcome of a security summit held in Ondo state on Friday.

Increasing cases of crimes like kidnapping, armed robbery and vandalism have become a source of serious concern to people of Akoko in Ondo North Senatorial District of Ondo State, South-West Nigeria.

The need to check this ugly trend propelled youths from the four local government areas in Akoko to organise this summit.

In attendance were security experts, both serving and retired personnel, as well as community leaders.

Some security agents and community leaders said high rate of crime particularly kidnapping in the area, can be blamed on a number of factors.

One major suggestion given by security experts as solution, is collaboration among stakeholders through community policing.

Some youths of the area described the situation as worrisome, and called on young people to take the lead in checking the situation.

Akoko area of Ondo state, which is made up of four local councils has witnessed high profile kidnapping in recent times, including that of a traditional ruler in April.