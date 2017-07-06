Home Business Experts urge govt to invest in Insurance sector
Experts urge govt to invest in Insurance sector

Federal and State Governments should invest in the Insurance sector and create policies that will enhance its viability.

Insurance experts said at forum in Lagos that this will have a positive effect on the economy of the nation.

TVC News Correspondent Ola Awakan reports that as Nigeria strives to conveniently diversify from the oil sector to other lucrative areas,  insurance experts and stockbrokers are of the view that implementation of government policies and regulations to favour the sector will be a good option for the nation.

Given the spate of complaints over delay in remittances by insurance companies to some owners of collapsed buildings, the Managing Director of Lasaco Assurance said the process of verification must be completed and due process followed.

It is believed that proper investment and policy implementation by the government in the insurance sector will contribute to the GDP of the country.

 

 

