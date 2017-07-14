F.G. charged to promote electricity to boost education

The Nigerian Government has been charged to improve basic electricity supply to all parts of the country in order to help boost basic education in the country.

This was the unanimous agreement of speakers at the 2017 Wole Soyinka lecture series In Abuja. Basic Education is crucial to the development of any country as it is the foundation for every form of Education.

According to the Nigerian association of energy economists, 45 percent of the country’s population is currently connected to the National grid, with regular supply still restricted to just 25 percent of the population.

This has in turn hampered the growth of technology in Education and with its effect felt by the average Nigerian child especially those in the rural areas

Speakers at this Forum want the Federal government to make and implement policies that will help improve the quality of Students and Teachers in the class room.

They believe that with a better sense of planning, electricity will no longer be an obstacle to basic education as an integrated process.

The theme of the lecture series is “Light up light in electricity – basic education”.