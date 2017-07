Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has faulted Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose over the sack of political office holders from four statutory commissions in the state.

Fayose on assumption sacked the appointees who served in the immediate past government of Governor Kayode Fayemi without following due process.

At the resumed hearing in the suit filed by the aggrieved appointees, Falana who is their counsel prayed the court to compel Fayose to pay their entitlements or reinstate them.