Father needs N4m to cure hypoechoic condition
Health
Father needs N4m to cure hypoechoic condition

Father needs N4m to cure hypoechoic condition

Image result for Father needs N4m to cure hypoechoic conditionAn indigene of Umunise Community, Abia state, Marcus Okwuonu has appealed to Nigerians to help him raise four million naira (N4m) for the treatment of hypoechoic.

Okwuonu saud he has been down with the hypoechoic condition for the past five months.

According to him, his left thigh got swollen all of a sudden affecting his health and he has been subjected to an injection per day to keep him alive.

And being the breadwinner, Okwuonu said the disease has affected the his children’s education.

He and his daughter are pleading with well meaning Nigerians to come to their aid, as the funds required for the surgery is N4 million naira.

TVCN
TVCN
