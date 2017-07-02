Home News Fayose dissolves State Executive Council
Image result for ayodele fayoseEkiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has ordered the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

In a press release signed by Lere Olayinka, the governor’s aide for Public Communications and New Media, commissioners were directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries.

The governor thanked the former commissioners for their service to the State and wished them well in their future endeavours.

Following the dissolution, all  former Commissioners are expected to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

Recall that Fayose’s counterpart, Nyesom Wike recently announced thedissolution of his state executive cabinet at a news conference in Port Harcourt.

Like Fayose, the Rivers state governor offered no reason for his action.

 

