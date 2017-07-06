FEC approves national blueprint to strengthen anti-corruption strategy

The Federal Executive Council has approved the National Anti Corruption Strategy meant to strengthen the enforcement and sanctions processes of the anti corruption crusade.

State house correspondent Mariah Olasehinde reports that this formed part of decisions reached at this week’s the Federal Executive Council meeting which held in Abuja.

The Federal Executive council meeting kicked off by observing a minute’s silence for the Late Maitama Sule before going on to the business of the day.

The Information Minister assured Nigerians that the executive and the national assembly had an excellent mechanism in place for resolving issues of discord between the two arms.

Council considered memos from two ministers, Nigeria’s Minister for Justice & Attorney General of the federation Abubakar Malami, and the FCT minister Mohammed Bello.

On his part, Malami wrote to council seeking validation of the council for the National Anti Corruption Strategy. The strategy encapsulates a lot of the policies aimed at preventing corruption such as the BVN,TSA, whistleblowing policy, which have proven successful in establishing transparency, accountability and blockage of leakages.

The FCT Minister on the other brought to Council four memos aimed at infrastructure development of the Federal Capital.

Bello explained that all the four projects approved are aimed at improving living standards of the population and economic activities.