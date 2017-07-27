Emergency work will soon commence on the Abuja Kaduna expressway.

This, as well as guidelines for the handover of the Apapa wharf road, via a public private partnership was approved by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.

The two approvals will cost government Five point one eight nine billion Naira.

The cabinet also endorsed the loan secured by the Ministry of finance on behalf of Plateau state.

Emergency works had been carried out on the Abuja Kaduna highway earlier in the year, based on a Presidential anticipatory approval and had cost about 1. 058 billion Naira .

The rehabilitation of the Apapa wharf road had also under a similar anticipatory approval been handed over to a consortium of private firms under a public private partnership arrangement for a sum of 4.131 billion Naira.

Meanwhile, the cabinet on Wednesday also approved the loan secured from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for the development of the Irish potatoes value chain in 17 Local Governments areas of Plateau state.

The 3.38 billion Naira loan will enhance the value chain for the production and development of Irish potatoes.

The project is expected to create 60, 000 jobs while Plateau state will be providing N599 million as counterpart funding for the project.

The loan has a five year moratorium after which whatever remains of the loan will be paid at the rate of 1 percent in 20 years.