FEC honours late Maitama Sule

Image result for FEC observes minute silence in honour of Maitama SuleActing President Yemi Osinbajo has described the Late Maitama Sule as a patriotic Nigerian who never wavered in his belief in the Unity and stability of Nigeria.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this in his tribute to the late elder statesman before the commencement of Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

He said the late Maitama Sule would be remembered for his eloquence on issues that concerned Nigeria and Africa.

A minute silence was observed for him by the Federal Executive Meeting.

The former elder statesman died on Monday July 3rd and was buried on  Tuesday, July 4th 2017 according to Islamic rites.

 

