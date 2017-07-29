The Nigeria football federation, NFF, says ‘everything is going to plan’ ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Cameroon.

The world football body, FIFA, confirmed the 1st of September for the first leg in Uyo, with the return leg in Yaounde on the 4th of September.

Second Vice President of the NFF, Shehu Dikko, says nothing has changed with the announcement of the new dates.

Dikko revealed the federal government has approved the release of funds to prosecute all the qualifying matches.

He also confirmed that the Coach of the Super Eagles, Genort Rohr, is in Europe to monitor the progress of the players as they take part in pre-season matches.