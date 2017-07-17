Home Tennis Federer still in ‘disbelief’ after ‘Magical’ 19th Grand Slam
Federer still in ‘disbelief’ after ‘Magical’ 19th Grand Slam
Tennis
0

Federer still in ‘disbelief’ after ‘Magical’ 19th Grand Slam

0
0
Federer 19th Grand Slam-TVC
now viewing

Federer still in ‘disbelief’ after ‘Magical’ 19th Grand Slam

Eskom -Electricity-TVC
now playing

Eskom refutes being in financial crisis

Egypt's Nile Clash-TVC
now playing

One killed, 50 injured in clashes on Egypt's Nile Islands

TOTAL-Akwa Ibom-TVC
now playing

Total denies N25bn debt to Akwa Ibom

Inflation - TVC-CBN
now playing

Headline Inflation drops marginally to 16.1% in June

Cameroonian military - TVC
now playing

More than 30 missing after Cameroonian military boat sinks

Image result for Federer still in 'disbelief' after 'Magical' 19th Grand SlamWimbledon title Champion, Roger Federer says he is still in disbelief after claiming his 19th career grand slam.

The Swiss remains shell-shocked after clinching the Wimbledon title without dropping a set in the tournament- that he describes as ‘magical.

A straightforward 6-3 6-1 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic, ensured a record eighth Wimbledon title for Federer.

He becomes the tournament’s oldest men’s champion of the Open era.

Federer admits he never expected a fairytale return following a six-month absence.

With his second in three majors this year, Federer has hinted on another six-month absence. That he feels may be his lucky charm.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Federer-TVC

Wimbledon 2017 : Federer beats Berdych, faces Cilic in final

TVCN 0
Roger-Federer-Novak-Djokovic-TVC

Wimbledon : Djokovic, Federer stroll into 3rd round

TVCN 0

Djokovic beat Monfils straight sets to win Aegon title

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close