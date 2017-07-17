Wimbledon title Champion, Roger Federer says he is still in disbelief after claiming his 19th career grand slam.

The Swiss remains shell-shocked after clinching the Wimbledon title without dropping a set in the tournament- that he describes as ‘magical.

A straightforward 6-3 6-1 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic, ensured a record eighth Wimbledon title for Federer.

He becomes the tournament’s oldest men’s champion of the Open era.

Federer admits he never expected a fairytale return following a six-month absence.

With his second in three majors this year, Federer has hinted on another six-month absence. That he feels may be his lucky charm.