FG agrees to publish names of suspected looters

The Federal Government has agreed to publish names of treasury looters as ordered by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, revealed this to state House correspondents on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting.

He said the government is in agreement with the ruling and will carry out the order as long as it does not amount to sub judice.

Malami stated that the council has approved a roadmap for the implementation of the newly developed anti-corruption strategy.