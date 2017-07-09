Home Health FG sets up emergency centre for routine immunisation
FG sets up emergency centre for routine immunisation

Image result for FG calls for special attention to routine immunizationThe Nigerian Government has urged all stakeholders to pay special attention to routine immunisation in order to strengthen the nation’s broader health system.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuib made the appeal in Sokoto state during the flag-off of the sub-national immunisation plus. Faisal says the negative narratives of the nation’s health sector is unacceptable.

TVCNews Suleiman Nasir was there and now reports that inspite of the huge investment channeled to immunisation in Nigeria, the nation is currently the country with the highest number of un-immunized children in the world.

Nigeria is also ranked the second country in the world with the  highest infant mortality rates making it an unenviable position, which stakeholders say requires drastic measures to change.

His eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III at this occasion, reaffirms his commitment to the  fight against all child-killer diseases

He describes clerics preaching against immunisation  as fakes who are not helping the cause  of the people.

On his part, Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal expresses dissatisfaction with the negative statistics ascribed to the state on immunisation.

He says the state will redouble efforts in fighting all child-killer diseases.

Adequate funding is necessary for attainment and sustenance of quality healthcare delivery and this Nigeria must do to achieve result in this direction.

