FG to make low interest rate loans available to farmers – Ogbeh

Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh has expressed the Federal Government’s intention to reform the Bank of Agriculture to make it more accessible to farmers in the country.

This is just as a Nigerian poultry farm has commenced exportation of chickens to Ghana.

The Agriculture Minister had held a series of meetings with farmers and government officials in Osun state.

The essence, according to the minister, is for the ministry to identify the potential and peculiarities of each geo-political zone and tap their areas of comparative advantage.

Over the years, accessing low interest rate loan at the right time by farmers has always been a problem but Ogbeh said solution is in sight.

During a visit to one of the biggest Nigerian poultries located in Osun state, the minister was happy to be informed that it now supplies chickens outside the shores of this country.

Eggs and chicken for the Osun state school feeding programme are sourced locally and Governor Rauf Aregbesola told the visiting minister of his administration’s readiness to encourage piggery because of the financial benefit.

With the Federal Government promoting farm produce exportation, Nigerian farmers have high hopes that they will get the needed encouragement.