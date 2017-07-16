Home Business FG to make low interest rate loans available to farmers – Ogbeh
FG to make low interest rate loans available to farmers – Ogbeh
Business
0

FG to make low interest rate loans available to farmers – Ogbeh

0
0
Audu-Ogbeh-TVC-Breakfast2
now viewing

FG to make low interest rate loans available to farmers – Ogbeh

DPR-TVCNews
now playing

Lagos floods : DPR seals off petrol tanks, fuel stations

Nigerian-engineers-TVCNews
now playing

Consulting engineers task FG on adoption of local content policy

now playing

Southern, Middle Belt elders call for restructuring

Hospital-TVCNews
now playing

FG urged to increase funding for federal hospitals

PDP-Logo-TVC
now playing

PDP Conference : Party announces dates for NEC, BOT meetings

Image result for audu ogbehMinister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh has expressed the Federal Government’s intention to reform the Bank of Agriculture to make it more accessible to farmers in the country.

This is just as a Nigerian poultry farm has commenced exportation of chickens to Ghana.

The Agriculture Minister had held a series of meetings with farmers and government officials in Osun state.

The essence, according to the minister, is for the ministry to identify the potential and peculiarities of each geo-political zone and tap their areas of comparative advantage.

Over the years,  accessing low interest rate loan at the right time by farmers has always been a problem but Ogbeh said solution is in sight.

During a visit to one of the biggest Nigerian poultries located in Osun state, the minister was happy to be informed that it now supplies chickens outside the shores of this country.

 

Eggs and chicken for the Osun state school feeding programme are sourced locally and Governor Rauf Aregbesola told the visiting minister of his administration’s readiness to encourage piggery because of the financial benefit.

With the Federal Government promoting farm produce exportation, Nigerian farmers have high hopes that they will get the needed encouragement.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
DPR-TVCNews

Lagos floods : DPR seals off petrol tanks, fuel stations

TVCN 0
Nigerian-engineers-TVCNews

Consulting engineers task FG on adoption of local content policy

TVCN 0
NpowerNigeria-TVCNewsNigeria

FG’s N-Power programme impressive so far – Osinbajo

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close