Home Health FG urged to increase funding for federal hospitals
FG urged to increase funding for federal hospitals
Health
News
Nigeria
0

FG urged to increase funding for federal hospitals

0
0
Hospital-TVCNews
now viewing

FG urged to increase funding for federal hospitals

PDP-Logo-TVC
now playing

PDP Conference : Party announces dates for NEC, BOT meetings

Isola=Sole-Administrator-TVCNews
now playing

Isolo LCDA administrator urges Nigerians to urge peace

Town Hall Meeting-Gbenga-Ashafa-TVC
now playing

Senator Gbenga Ashafa brings free medical care to constituents

Mudashiru-Obasa-TVC
now playing

Lagos deserves special status - State Assembly Speaker Obasa

Robotic-Olympiad-TVC
now playing

Robotic Olympiad : FG urged to invest in science and technology

Image result for FG urged to increase funding for federal hospitalsThe Nigerian government has been advised to increase the yearly budgetary allocation to the Federal Ministry of Health.
The advice was given by Nigerians from different fields of endeavour at the inaugural meeting of league of friends of Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo state.

FMC, Owo, is one the health facilities established by the Federal Government across the country to cater for various health problems.

But over the years, many patients find it extremely difficult to pay their medical bills.

This development propelled the management of the hospital to organise a meeting of friends to come to its aid.

For guests at the event, efforts must be geared towards turning it to a teaching hospital.

They believe it has what it takes to serve as a teaching hospital to the federal university of technology, Akure (FUTA )

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Town Hall Meeting-Gbenga-Ashafa-TVC

Senator Gbenga Ashafa brings free medical care to constituents

TVCN 0
Mudashiru-Obasa-TVC

Lagos deserves special status – State Assembly Speaker Obasa

TVCN 0
Robotic-Olympiad-TVC

Robotic Olympiad : FG urged to invest in science and technology

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close