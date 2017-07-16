FG urged to increase funding for federal hospitals

The Nigerian government has been advised to increase the yearly budgetary allocation to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The advice was given by Nigerians from different fields of endeavour at the inaugural meeting of league of friends of Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo state.

FMC, Owo, is one the health facilities established by the Federal Government across the country to cater for various health problems.

But over the years, many patients find it extremely difficult to pay their medical bills.

This development propelled the management of the hospital to organise a meeting of friends to come to its aid.

For guests at the event, efforts must be geared towards turning it to a teaching hospital.

They believe it has what it takes to serve as a teaching hospital to the federal university of technology, Akure (FUTA )