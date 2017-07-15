Home Business FG’s N-Power programme impressive so far – Osinbajo
FG’s N-Power programme impressive so far – Osinbajo
Business
0

FG’s N-Power programme impressive so far – Osinbajo

0
0
NpowerNigeria-TVCNewsNigeria
now viewing

FG’s N-Power programme impressive so far – Osinbajo

now playing

Minister of Science launches waste to wealth program

now playing

NNPC's allegations of product diversion a witch hunt - Ubah

Restructuring-Nigeria-TVC
now playing

Ondo NEPP members back restructuring

bola-tinubu-tvc
now playing

Continue to work for Nigeria's unity - Tinubu tells Senators

apc-logo-TVC
now playing

APC Lagos Island East candidate promises infrastructure devt.

Image result for N–Power programmeActing President Yemi Osinbajo has rated the Buhari Administration’s N–Power programme as excellent and impressive.

He made this comment at the end of a tour he undertook of the N-Power response centre and situation room in Abuja.

Osinbajo urged those who are currently having salary issues to ensure they verify their BVN as well as check their records.

He believes the Federal Government’s success in ensuring the programme continues incrementally, has given hope to young people who need the opportunity.

The Acting President pointed out that the programme is much more than just an employment programme, but is also a learning programme , skills development programme and is unprecedented

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Minister of Science launches waste to wealth program

TVCN 0

NNPC’s allegations of product diversion a witch hunt – Ubah

TVCN 0

FG denies concession of Port-Harcourt refinery

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close