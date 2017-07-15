FG’s N-Power programme impressive so far – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has rated the Buhari Administration’s N–Power programme as excellent and impressive.

He made this comment at the end of a tour he undertook of the N-Power response centre and situation room in Abuja.

Osinbajo urged those who are currently having salary issues to ensure they verify their BVN as well as check their records.

He believes the Federal Government’s success in ensuring the programme continues incrementally, has given hope to young people who need the opportunity.

The Acting President pointed out that the programme is much more than just an employment programme, but is also a learning programme , skills development programme and is unprecedented