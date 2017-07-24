Nigeria’s D’Tigress open camp today in Lagos ahead of the 2017 Afrobasketball Championship which starts on August the 18th in Mali.

The Nigerian women national team basketball team, will be camping on two fronts, with home-based players and some others holidaying in the country scheduled to start training in Lagos, while their foreign-based counterparts will converge in Orlando, Florida, United States.

The team would be coached by former national team manager, Sam Vincent, who will start the preparations with the Florida-based side.

The Lagos camp will be supervised by First Bank’s Peter Favour Ahmedu and Ochuko Okorogun of Dolphins.

D’Tigress, two-time African champions, are drawn in group B with Senegal, Egypt, Guinea and Mozambique.