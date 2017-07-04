Finland FA bans Nigeria’s Salami for 6 matches

The Finland FA has handed a six-match ban to Nigerian striker Gbolahan Salami.

Salami got a straight red card deep into injury time of his side KuPS’s 2-1 loss at home to Mariehamn on June the 4th.

The Nigerian protested a disallowed goal, directing his anger at referee Jani Laakosen.

He was initially given a mandatory two-match ban for the red card, but a Disciplinary Committee of the FA has now extended the sanction to six matches.

This is after Salami admitted his guilt in a hearing into the incident.