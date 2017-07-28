Clashes between Venezuelan security forces and demonstrators, have killed five people during the latest opposition-led strike, to protest election coming up on Sunday.

Critics of President Nicolas Maduro are taking to the streets, to pile more pressure on the unpopular leftist leader.

But they were dispersed by members of the National Guard, lobbing tear gas canisters at the demonstrators and making arrests.

At least 108 people have died in anti-government unrest, convulsing Venezuela since April, when the opposition launched protests, demanding free and fair elections, to end nearly two decades of socialist rule.