Home America Five killed in Venezuela as protesters kick against new congress
Five killed in Venezuela as protesters kick against new congress
America
International
Politics
0

Five killed in Venezuela as protesters kick against new congress

0
0
Venezuela-Violence-TVCNews
now viewing

Five killed in Venezuela as protesters kick against new congress

PDP Logo
now playing

Tensions rise as two claim PDP chairmanship

Canon-TVCNews
now playing

Canon engages Nigerian companies for service delivery

now playing

Equities market moves closer to 3-year high

9Mobile-Etisalat-TVCNews
now playing

Telecoms market : New investors emerge for 9Mobile

senate -RECs-TVC
now playing

Petroleum Producing Host Community bill passes 2nd reading

Image result for Five killed in Venezuela as protesters kick against new congressClashes between Venezuelan security forces and demonstrators, have killed five people during the latest opposition-led strike, to protest election coming up on Sunday.

Critics of President Nicolas Maduro are taking to the streets, to pile more pressure on the unpopular leftist leader.

But they were dispersed by members of the National Guard, lobbing tear gas canisters at the demonstrators and making arrests.

At least 108 people have died in anti-government unrest, convulsing Venezuela since April, when the opposition launched protests, demanding free and fair elections, to end nearly two decades of socialist rule.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
PDP Logo

Tensions rise as two claim PDP chairmanship

TVCN 0

Reps vote to restrict tenure of president, governors

TVCN 0
Nicolas-Maduro-Venezuela-TVC

Venezuela’s Maduro blames sanctions on U.S. imperialism

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close