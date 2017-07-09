Home News Flooding: Ibafo residents call for government’s intervention
Flooding: Ibafo residents call for government's intervention

Ibafo flooding TVC
Flooding: Ibafo residents call for government’s intervention

Image result for Flooding: Ibafo residents call for government's interventionResidents of Magada area of Ibafo have cried out to the Ogun State Government to come to their rescue as flood is about to displace them all from the community.

TVC News Correspondent Ola Awakan reports that agitators from Ibafo area of Ogun State visited to TVC premises to protest the flooding problem in their community.

Residents who decry the situation say some buildings hinder the passage of water.

According to them the situation has been the same for the past two years without the State government’s intervention and it is getting worse by the day. Aggrieved residents want the State government to urgently attend to their situation by creating drainage channels for them before the problem gets out of hand.

 

 

