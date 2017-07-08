Home News Flooding : Lagos police close Ahmadu Bello Way
Flooding : Lagos police close Ahmadu Bello Way

Image result for Flooding : Lagos police close Ahmadu Bello WayThe Ahmadu Bello way in Victoria Island, Lagos State has been temporarily shut due to flooding. The Lagos State Police Command in a statement seen by TVC News, advised motorists plying the route and other areas prone to flood which has caused traffic grid lock in the state to take alternative routes made available by the traffic officials.

“We would like the public to note that the relevant traffic and security agencies are on ground to flush out the drains and thus secure road users in the state,” the statement said.

The heavy down pour in the state has caused severe flooding in Victoria Island, Lekki and some other parts of the state.

Earlier in the week, the state government warned residents of the devastating effect of the rain, urging people to stay in door.

 

