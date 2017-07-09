Home News Flooding: Lagos Police temporarily block Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island
Flooding: Lagos Police temporarily block Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island

Image result for Flooding: Ahmadu Bello way in Victoria Island temporarily closedThe Lagos State Police Command has announced the temporary closure of Ahmadu Bello way on Victoria Island due to the heavy downpour in the state.

Motorists plying routes prone to flood which has caused traffic gridlock are advised to take alternative routes made available by the traffic officials.

The government said the downpour is expected for a few more weeks and has called on citizens of the state to stop dumping refuse in canals and observe safe and hygienic conduct to reduce the effects of the flooding Earlier in the day, the flooding was intense around Lekki and Ahmadu bello way but the flooding has subsided in most of these areas .

Meanwhile, the Lagos state commissioner for the Environment and members of his team who had earlier visited the areas affected by the flood appealed to residents to be calm and maintain a healthy environment while assuring them that the government is doing all in its capacity to address this ugly trend.

