Foreign investors want interbank exchange rate

Image result for Foreign investors want interbank exchange rateForeign investors want the Nigerian government to give them the same exchange rate which the Central Bank sells dollars to commercial banks.

The investors say only the Central Bank controlled rate could encourage the flow of foreign investments to Nigeria.

A research report by Afrinvest Nigeria Ltd confirmed the position of the investors on exchange rate demand.

Many analysts and the IMF have criticised the current use of official and parallel exchange rates in Nigeria.

Analysts believe that the practice creates exchange rate distortion in the economy.

