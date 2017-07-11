Former acting VC of O.A.U Elujoba remanded in prison

Students of the Obafemi Awolowo University in Osun State stormed the Ede High Court to protest against the arraignment of the former Acting Vice chancellor of the Institution, Professor Anthony Elujoba.

He and the university bursar, Josephine Akeredolu are facing a seven-count charge of diversion of funds worth 1.4 billion NAIRA by the Economic and financial crimes commission.

The court session turned rowdy after the Judge David Oladimeji ordered that the suspects be remanded in Prison.

The students and lecturers say the former VC is being persecuted for his laudable performance during his short stint.

The University had declared Friday lecture free to enable the workers show support for the accused.