Home News Former head of state Yakubu Gowon prays for Nigeria
News
Nigeria
0

Former head of state Yakubu Gowon prays for Nigeria

0
0
yakubu-gowon-TVC
now viewing

Former head of state Yakubu Gowon prays for Nigeria

now playing

Qatar row : Saudi Arabia, allies extend ultimatum by 48 hours

now playing

Two killed in Bayelsa Power Bike accident

now playing

INEC releases time table for Dino Melaye's recall

Maitama-Sule-Mourning-TVC
now playing

Acting President Osinbajo, Speaker Dogara mourn Maitama Sule

now playing

Kano Assembly elects new speaker as Kabiru Rurum resigns

Image result for yakubu gowon 2017As calls grow for a change in the way Nigeria is run, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon is calling on the people to always pray for divine wisdom for the country’s leaders.

The elder statesman stated this in Sokoto state during his programme ‘Nigeria Prays’ North-West Zone, where Nigeria’s challenges were brought before God.

The dwindling economic challenges, security threats, corruption and other social vices that have limited the nation’s progress, were also taken to God in prayers.

Mr Gowon called  on the separatists agitators in the nation to change their rhetoric and embrace the peace building process.

Nigerians were also charged to make amends for their wrongful ways, return to God and be good citizens for the development of the Nation.

Related Posts

Qatar row : Saudi Arabia, allies extend ultimatum by 48 hours

TVCN 0

Two killed in Bayelsa Power Bike accident

TVCN 0

INEC releases time table for Dino Melaye’s recall

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
International

Qatar row : Saudi Arabia, allies extend ultimatum by 48 hours

0
Close