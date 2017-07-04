Former head of state Yakubu Gowon prays for Nigeria

As calls grow for a change in the way Nigeria is run, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon is calling on the people to always pray for divine wisdom for the country’s leaders.

The elder statesman stated this in Sokoto state during his programme ‘Nigeria Prays’ North-West Zone, where Nigeria’s challenges were brought before God.

The dwindling economic challenges, security threats, corruption and other social vices that have limited the nation’s progress, were also taken to God in prayers.

Mr Gowon called on the separatists agitators in the nation to change their rhetoric and embrace the peace building process.

Nigerians were also charged to make amends for their wrongful ways, return to God and be good citizens for the development of the Nation.