Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, is calling on her supporters for help as the military government “temporarily froze” 37 of her properties and 16 bank accounts.

Yingluck was banned from politics in 2015 after a military-appointed assembly found her guilty of

mismanaging a scheme that bought rice from farmers at up to 50 percent above the market price.

A state-appointed committee recommended that she pays a fine of $1 billion or about a fifth of the money it said the schemes cost the state in 2012 and 2013.

The government said the finance ministry had located assets belonging to Yingluck including the 37 properties and money deposited in 16 bank accounts.

Though banned from political life, Yingluck remains a figurehead of the populist movement and she remains hugely popular among rural voters.

A verdict in the criminal case against Yingluck is expected on August 25th and the junta has warned Yingluck supporters not to gather at the court.