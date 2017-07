The Confederation of African Football has announced that Nigerian official, Ferdinand Udoh will take charge of the CAF Champions League Group D clash between Al Ahly of Egypt and Coton Sport of Cameroon.

Udoh will be assisted by his compatriot, Abel Baba, as assistant referee 1 in the match to be played in Cairo on Saturday.

Nigerian referees, Sani Usman and Basheer Salisu will serve as assistant referee 2 and 4th official .