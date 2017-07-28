Four lecturers of the University of Maiduguri are still missing after Tuesday’s incident during which Boko Haram insurgents attacked a team of geologists who were on an oil exploration exercise in Lake Chadbasin.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities , University of Maiduguri chapter Dr. Danny Mamman confirmed this to newsmen in Maiduguri.

The team comprised staff of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation geologists, members of Civilian Joint Task Force and military personnel.