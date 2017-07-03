Home Europe France attack : Eight wounded in shooting near Avignon mosque
France attack : Eight wounded in shooting near Avignon mosque

Image result for France attack : Eight wounded in shooting near Avignon mosqueEight people were wounded in a shooting in front of a mosque in the southern French city of Avignon in an incident police consider to be a settling of scores rather than a militant attack.

A source close to the investigation disclosed on Monday that a local resident who witnessed the scene said a car pulled up with four people in it, and the two seated at the back stepped out of the car and started shooting a targeted group.

Two of the eight wounded were hospitalised after the incident, according to the source, who also said that worshipers leaving the mosque had not been the intended target.

The incident comes after a man was arrested on Thursday after trying to drive a car into a crowd in front of a mosque in the Paris suburb of Creteil.

France is on high security alert following a series of militant attacks in recent years.

