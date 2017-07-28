Home Europe France wildfire : 12,000 forced to evacuate
Image result for France wildfire : 12,000 forced to evacuateThousands of firemen are still fighting the wildfire that had burnt a total area of 5,000 hectares in southeast France, since it broke out on Monday.

The department of Var where popular resorts are located, experienced the most violent spread of fire on Tuesday night.

A total of 3,500 hectares have been ravaged in the region by fierce fire, which broke out on Monday.The fire has forced 12,000 civilians, including 3,000 campers, to evacuate in Bormesles-Mimosas town alone, where 1,300 hectares have been ravaged.

About 2,000 firefighters have been involved in the effort to subdue the fire and ten have been injured.

Nineteen aircraft, including 10 water bombers, have been mobilized to battle the flames in southeast France.  Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The French government has asked its European Union partners to send two extra air tankers to fight the wildfire.

