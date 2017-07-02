FRSC intensifies effort on use of Speed Limit Device

The Federal Road Safety Commission says it will not relent in ensuring that motorists make use of speed limit device.

This, the commission says will limit the number of speed-related accidents on Nigerian roads.

Deputy Zonal Corps Commander, FRSC zone RS XI, Oludare Ogunjobi stated this at the annual road safety week held at the Ilesha unit command in Osun state.

The occasion heralded a 2-week long activities where school children contested in road safety trainings, debates, parade and award presentation.

The Ilesha Unit Commander of FRSC, Samuel Oyedeji says the essence is to inculcate road safety in the psyche of the younger ones in order to guarantee a safety future and reduce road traffic crashes to the barest minimum.