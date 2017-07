A group of suspected Fulani herdsmen has ambushed and killed , the Chief Park Ranger of Gashaka Gumti National park in Taraba State.

The Late Haman Njidda led a team on a patrol where they encountered the herdsmen .

The attack took place in the midst of the on going anti open grazing Bill sponsored by Governor Ishaku Darius of Taraba state.

Gashaka National park is located in Taraba State with 625,000 acres of land, sharing border with Adamawa and republic of Cameroon.