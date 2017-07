Members of Surulere federal constituency were given a surprise package by the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila.

The lawmaker distributed four utility vehicles to his constituents after a raffle draw during the APC general assembly in Surulere ahead of the local government election.

The majority leader advised Lagosians to go out en masse and vote for their representatives at the local government level which will effectively serve them.