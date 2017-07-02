Germany win 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup final

World Soccer champions, Germany have emerged Champions of the 2017 edition of the FIFA Confederation Cup after defeating their counterpart, Chile 1-0 in Saint Petersburg.

The young German squad took the lead after 21 minutes.

Lars Stindl scored the winning goal in front of a packed stadium in Saint Petersburg.

Germany then absorbed a barrage of pressure from the Copa America champions, who were guilty of spurning a host of chances.

Joachim Loew’s side held on to claim their first-ever Confederations Cup title.