Sports
Germany win 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup final

Germany win 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup final

Image result for Germany beat Chile to win Confederation Cup titleWorld Soccer champions, Germany have emerged Champions of the 2017 edition of the FIFA Confederation Cup after defeating their counterpart, Chile 1-0 in Saint Petersburg.

The young German squad took the lead after 21 minutes.

Lars Stindl scored the winning goal in front of a packed stadium in Saint Petersburg.

Germany then absorbed a barrage of pressure from the Copa America champions, who were guilty of spurning a host of chances.

Joachim Loew’s side held on to claim their first-ever Confederations Cup title.

