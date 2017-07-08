Glo launches Sharp Sharp E-Top Up, Glo Cafe

Nigeria telecoms operator, Globacom has introduced Sharp Sharp E-top up and Glo Cafe service to make airtime recharge easier and more flexible for its subscribers.

Globacom’s Senior Manager, Events and Sponsorship, Sola Magaji, said Sharp Sharp E-top up rewards Glo customers 8 times the value of the amount recharged.

The Glo Cafe is an application that empowers a customer to manage his or her telecoms related needs.

Head of prepaid activation, Kenechukwu Okonkwo unveiled the new products.

With the launche of the service, subscribers can get their account recharged anytime and anywhere without recharge cards.