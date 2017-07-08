Home Business Glo launches Sharp Sharp E-Top Up, Glo Cafe
Business
0

Glo launches Sharp Sharp E-Top Up, Glo Cafe

0
0
Globacom-tvc
now viewing

Glo launches Sharp Sharp E-Top Up, Glo Cafe

now playing

Apprehension as FG commences Lagos seaport road repairs

eu-japan-trade-talks_TVC
now playing

E.U., Japan enter free tariff agreement

Buhari Osinbajo-Restructuring-TVC
now playing

Restructuring : FG says working on policy roadmap

now playing

Nigerian Airforce partners with Britain on air assets preservation

The-newly-appointed-Resident-Electoral-Commissioners-at-the-swearing-in-ceremony-TVC
now playing

INEC chairman swears-in 14 RECs

Image result for GlobacomNigeria telecoms operator, Globacom has introduced Sharp Sharp E-top up and Glo Cafe service to make airtime recharge easier and more flexible for its subscribers.

Globacom’s Senior Manager, Events and Sponsorship, Sola Magaji, said Sharp Sharp E-top up rewards Glo customers 8 times the value of the amount recharged.

The Glo Cafe is an application that empowers a customer to manage his or her telecoms related needs.

Head of prepaid activation, Kenechukwu Okonkwo unveiled the new products.

With the launche of the service, subscribers can get their account recharged anytime and anywhere without recharge cards.

Related Posts

Apprehension as FG commences Lagos seaport road repairs

TVCN 0
eu-japan-trade-talks_TVC

E.U., Japan enter free tariff agreement

TVCN 0

FG approves single regulator for oil, gas

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

you may like
Business

Apprehension as FG commences Lagos seaport road repairs

0
Close