Goalkeepers support Carl Ikeme after cancer diagnosis

Image result for Goalkeepers support Carl Ikeme after Leukaemia diagnosisTop Goalkeepers around the world have united to show their support for Nigeria and Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme after he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea took to Twitter, where he wrote: “Keep strong, Carl Ikeme, all goalkeepers and the football family are with you!”

Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen penned a message of support for Ikeme on his Facebook page, where he also posted an image of the 31-year-old.

A section of the message reads: “I wish Carl and his family all the strength in the world. I’m sure his teammates and club will be there too, and all their fans.

Iker Casillas, Kasper Schmeichel, Asmir Bergovic, Shay Given are among others sending their support.

Ikeme will now start an immediate course of chemotherapy as he begins a lengthy battle against the disease.

