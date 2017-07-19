Home America Goldman Sachs reports lower profit in 2017 Q2
Goldman Sachs reports lower profit in 2017 Q2
Image result for Goldman SachsTrading in Bonds in the US market declined by about 40% forcing Goldman Sachs to report lower profit for the second quarter of 2017.

Bonds are fixed income investments floated by companies and governments.

Goldman Sachs, a major investment bank in the U.S. economy, posted profits of $1.83 billion down from $2.2 billion reported in the first quarter of 2017.

The company’s CEO, Lloyd Blankfield said mixed environment continued to affect operations.

The commodities business of the group dropped significantly.

