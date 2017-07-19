Goldman Sachs reports lower profit in 2017 Q2
00
Trading in Bonds in the US market declined by about 40% forcing Goldman Sachs to report lower profit for the second quarter of 2017.
Bonds are fixed income investments floated by companies and governments.
Goldman Sachs, a major investment bank in the U.S. economy, posted profits of $1.83 billion down from $2.2 billion reported in the first quarter of 2017.
The company’s CEO, Lloyd Blankfield said mixed environment continued to affect operations.
The commodities business of the group dropped significantly.