Gov. Dickson names Soyinka Bayelsa’s Honourary Education Ambassador

Africa’s first Nobel Prize Winner in literature, Professor Wole Soyinka has been appointed a Special Honorary Education Ambassador to Bayelsa State.

Governor Seriake Dickson charged the literary icon to fly the Bayelsa Flag in the flight against ignorance and promote the life – transforming educational programmes of his administration.

Soyinka spoke on education and the Bayelsa state governor’s vision for the sector after receiving a plaque recognizable his contribution to scholarship.

Professor Soyinka also visited the Iconic Bayelsa State Governor’s Office Complex inaugurated by former Head-Of-State, General Yakubu Gowon (retired).

Governor Seriake Dickson presented an artifact replicating the Izon cultural heritage as a gesture of appreciation to the Nobel Laureate before appointing him Special Honorary Education Ambassador Of Bayelsa state