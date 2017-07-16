Home News Gov. Dickson names Soyinka Bayelsa’s Honourary Education Ambassador
Gov. Dickson names Soyinka Bayelsa’s Honourary Education Ambassador
News
Nigeria
0

Gov. Dickson names Soyinka Bayelsa’s Honourary Education Ambassador

0
0
Wole-Soyinka-Seriake-Dickson-Bayelsa-TVC
now viewing

Gov. Dickson names Soyinka Bayelsa’s Honourary Education Ambassador

peter-odemwingie2-TVC
now playing

Osaze becomes top scorer in Indonesian league

Victor-Oladipo-TVC
now playing

NpowerNigeria-TVCNewsNigeria
now playing

FG's N-Power programme impressive so far - Osinbajo

now playing

Minister of Science launches waste to wealth program

now playing

NNPC's allegations of product diversion a witch hunt - Ubah

Image result for Gov. Dickson honurs Soyinka as Bayelsa Education AmbassadorAfrica’s first Nobel Prize Winner in literature, Professor Wole Soyinka has been appointed a Special Honorary Education Ambassador to Bayelsa State.

Governor Seriake Dickson charged the literary icon to fly the Bayelsa Flag in the flight against ignorance and promote the life – transforming educational programmes of his administration.

Soyinka spoke on education and the Bayelsa state governor’s vision for the sector after receiving a plaque recognizable his contribution to scholarship.

Professor Soyinka also visited the Iconic Bayelsa State Governor’s Office Complex inaugurated by former Head-Of-State, General Yakubu Gowon (retired).

Governor Seriake Dickson presented an artifact replicating the Izon cultural heritage as a gesture of appreciation to the Nobel Laureate before appointing him Special Honorary Education Ambassador Of Bayelsa state

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Governor-Ibikunle-Amosun-TVC-

Ogun govt. targets 4000 C of O in one month

TVCN 0
AIB-TVCNewsNigeria

Air crash investigation : Accident Investigation Bureau to release six reports

TVCN 0
idp-nema=Taraba-State-Mambilla-TVC

Mambillla clashes : FG storms Taraba with 12 trailers of relief items

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close